Mountain Ridge students attend New York City gala

Several Mountain Ridge High School students attended the National Academy Foundation Gala in New York.

The mission of the Foundation is to sustain a national network of career academies to support the development of America’s youth toward personal and professional success — in high school, in higher education and throughout their careers. National Academy Foundation Academies represent business/school partnerships that prepare young people for future careers through a combination of school-based curricula and work-based experiences.

The gala is a fundraiser in which many of the Fortune 500 companies come together to support education. Representing Mountain Ridge in New York at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel were Lauren Moore, Debbie Moore, Aditi Galande, Catherine Horton and Bethany Horton.