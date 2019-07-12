LIFT OFF: Gary Alpert teaches Glendale kids about rocket science
Aeronautic expert Gary Alpert, The Fly Guy, explains the components that make rockets fly during a hands-on program for children on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Glendale Main Library in Glendale. After the presentation, children were able to assemble their own rockets and launch them into the sky. [Jacob Stanek/Independent Newsmedia]
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.