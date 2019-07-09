Kindergarten Summer Bridge Program offered in Litchfield Park

Education

Litchfield Park Preschool’s Kindergarten Summer Bridge Program is designed for 4- and 5-year-old children entering kindergarten in August.

Bridge the gap with either or both three-week a.m. or p.m. sessions offered in June and July, Monday through Thursday, meeting 12 times per session, at the school at 100 S. Old Litchfield Road.

Cost is $193 for Litchfield Park residents and $242 for non-residents. A $20 per session materials fee is due at the time of registration.

The program goal is kindergarten readiness as outlined in the Arizona Department of Education’s Arizona School Readiness Framework.

The progressive theme-model and literacy-based curriculum will include letter knowledge, print and phonological awareness, and emergent writing skills. Skill development will include physical, academic and socialization, language, fine and gross motor, math, reading readiness, self care, and social-emotional.

The program assesses student skill strengths and weaknesses, creates and implements an Individual Skills Set Program.

Call 623-935-9040.



