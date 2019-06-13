Imagine Prep teacher wins national honors

Imagine Prep’s Sara Schultz Camren was recently awarded National Teacher of the Year for Imagine School’s.

Mrs. Camren teaches The Cambridge’s International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) Biology at Imagine Prep.

Mrs. Camren is a certified Cambridge Trainer and has been named a Master STEM teacher through the Center for the Future of Arizona, supporting 100,000 US STEM teachers over the next 10 years.

“All students should have the opportunity to learn from authentically engaging, rigorous instruction that best meets the needs of each individual learner,” Mrs. Camren said.

The success of Mrs. Camren’s approach to teaching biology is reflected in the results of the end of course Cambridge Exam.

Students earning a qualifying mark on this exam are considered college ready in the area of biology.

Over the past three years, 76% of Mrs. Camren’s students demonstrated college-readiness in biology at the end of ninth grade, which is approximately 57% higher than all other Cambridge schools throughout the U.S.