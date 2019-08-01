Highland Lakes School teacher honored by Education Foundation

Cindi Curtis, from Highland Lakes School, 19000 N. 63rd Ave., Glendale, won honored as an extraordinary teacher by the Deer Valley Education Foundation.

Ms. Curtis has been with the district since 2004. She currently teaches Bright Child Kindergarten at Highland Lakes. She explained that kindergarten is her favorite grade to teach as the students are like sponges. Their eyes are wide open, working to soak up everything they are exposed to, she continued.

“My job as their teacher is to continue to foster their enthusiasm, challenging and hopefully inspiring them,” Ms. Curtis stated. “I work to recognize each student’s interests, learning styles, strengths, and weaknesses. I then guide them to grow and excel in each area. I am blessed to work with kindergarten students as they show me daily how beautiful and amazing the simplest things in life can be.”

A colleague during the nomination process wrote, “Due to Mrs. Curtis’s honest, genuine, and professional nature, I can honestly say that it is a joy to work with her, and her love of her students and the profession is apparent in everything she does. She is a teacher I would want to have my child with and one I would consistently recommend to parents and colleagues.”