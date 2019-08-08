Goodyear grad serving aboard Navy Guided-Missile Destroyer in Pearl Harbor

By Brian T. Glunt

Special to Independent Newsmedia

A 2016 graduate of Desert Edge High School, 15778 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey.

Fireman Noah Oliva works as a Navy gas turbine systems technician (electrical) aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Mr. Oliva credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Phoenix.

“My hometown taught me how to come from the bottom and work my way up and just to do my best to my fullest extent day to day,” Mr. Oliva stated.

Halsey measures approximately 500 feet and is powered by four gas turbines that allow the destroyer to achieve more than 30 mph in open seas.

Approximately 30 officers and 300 enlisted men and women make up the ship’s company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines and handling weaponry to washing dishes and preparing meals.

As a Navy gas turbine systems technician (electrical), Mr. Oliva is responsible for maintaining the electrical equipment associated with the gas turbine engines and generators that keep the ship moving.

According to Navy officials, destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.

Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Mr. Oliva is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer stated. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Mr. Oliva, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Mr. Oliva is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“Both my uncle and older brother served in the military,” he said. “My brother and I both enlisted in the same year so we were able to help our mom and contribute to a better life.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Mr. Oliva is most proud of working with people on board to fix vital equipment.

“I work with generators, propulsion consoles and Morpac valves and I can’t do it successfully without the people I work alongside,” he said.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Mr. Oliva and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving here reminds me of being home. The thing I enjoy most about serving here is the people I work with and the opportunity to learn from them,” he added. “To me, serving means doing the job nobody really wants to do.”

Editor’s note: Brian T. Glunt is Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class, Navy Office of Community Outreach.