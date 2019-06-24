Former assistant principal, coach named Peoria district athletic director

Helmed 2010 Liberty state baseball champs

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Former Sunrise Mountain Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Mark Ernster has been named Peoria Unified School District’s athletic director.

He replaces Mike Sivertson, former Centennial High School athletic director/assistant principal.

Mr. Ernster was the founding Liberty High School baseball coach and left to work as the athletic director at Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain. He returned to PUSD in 2017 as the Sunrise Mountain High School athletic director/assistant principal.

In addition, he has worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Coast to Coast Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and Physical Education from Arizona State University as well as a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.

He was a student athlete at Ironwood High School and ASU and played minor league baseball. He kept his roots, and later coached the Liberty Lions to a 4A-II state championship in 2010, the school’s first year with a senior class.

But Mr. Ernster said he started his life in Peoria as a second grader at Copperwood Elementary School in the 1980s.

“Fast forward 34 years later, it is because of this wonderful district that has shaped, outside of my parents, who I am today. And what I have done in my life is due to the wonderful people that are in this district. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity,” he said. “I am truly blessed to have so many people from this district who gave me so many things. I truly believe that, and I serve today to give our children the same thing that all these wonderful people gave me. And I am here to assure you that I will give everything I have to continue making this a wonderful place.”

PUSD President Monica Ceja Martinez said there will be athletics-related items coming before the school board in the near future, including one related to the Arizona Interscholastic Association and the No Pass No Play policy.

She said she is curious to get his input on such important issues.

“So I look forward to seeing what you have to bring before the district so we can support our students in every possible way we can,” Ms. Ceja Martinez said.

Get to know the new athletic director a little better.

Question: Why are athletics so important to children growing up?

Answer: Athletics are an important part of life that can teach so many different life skills. It’s not about winning championships. Championships are a result of doing things the right way. It is about teaching our kids core values that we are going to establish as athletic directors, when we talk in front of our parents and our kids. It’s those life lessons we want our kids to leave here with to help them be successful in life.

Q: What improvements do you plan on bringing to PUSD on a district level?

A: As far as the infrastructure of our district, I will bring a systematic approach, building the infrastructure within the department and across the district. Kind of right now a lot of people operate on a different island, doing different things. My vision is that we are on the same playing field, going in the same direction, if you will. So that eventually we can become a self-sufficient program that invests in all our programs not, just the high schools, but the elementary schools as well. Utilizing all our different revenue sources, we can create a system that thrives, that teaches our kids about life and prepares them for life, and you will see the championships and the life stories and the players that go on to the World Cup, that those kids can come back and speak to our kids the same way I feel.

