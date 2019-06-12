DVUSD Pathways evening options now available

In an effort to provide flexibility in a learning environment, DVUSD offers an evening option for students and families.

DVUSD Pathways allows students the opportunity to accelerate learning and provide flexibility for families while offering credit recovery options. Pathways will be offered at Barry Goldwater High School and Boulder Creek High School.

Fast Track courses will be offered in two evening sessions beginning Monday, June 3. Sessions include: six-week Fast Track courses; tuition free; small class sizes; quality DVUSD teachers and aligned curriculum; concurrent enrollment; and accelerate or recover course credit.

Families and students interested in this learning opportunity can visit their school’s counseling office to obtain additional information and register.