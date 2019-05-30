Deer Valley senior Josie Leatherwood wins Congresswoman Lesko’s art contest

Students’ art to appear in D.C.

Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08) has announced the winners of the Congressional Art Competition from Arizona’s Eighth Congressional District.

Josie Leatherwood of Glendale is this year’s first place winner for her charcoal piece, “Fantasy Land.” She is a 12th grader at Deer Valley High School in Glendale.

Her artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year. She will also have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. to view her work alongside other winners from across the country. Second place went to Eric Jiang, of Peoria, a 10th grader at Basis Peoria, with the mixed media piece entitled “Bound in Paradise.” His artwork will be displayed in Ms. Lesko’s D.C. office for one year.

In third place is Sterling O’Ray, of Phoenix, a 12th grader from Sandra Day O’Connor High School, with the piece entitled “Madame Versailles,” an oil painting. Her piece will be displayed in Ms. Lesko’s district office in Arizona for one year.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.