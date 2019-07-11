2,000 students gain access to high-quality schools

A for Arizona announced that its public school Expansion Fund awarded $300,000 to the first portfolio of five innovative public schools across Arizona looking to expand and grow their impact.

A for Arizona’s public school Expansion Fund is a first-of-its-kind, statewide privately-funded grant program designed to help Arizona’s best district, magnet, and charter schools expand to serve more students in their communities.

From a pool of 17 strong proposals and after six months of careful vetting, A for Arizona awarded grants to Vail School District (Vail), Academy of Math & Science (Glendale), Nogales Unified School District and Mexicayotl Academy (Nogales), Arizona Charter Academy (Surprise), and Somerset Academy (Goodyear).

“We firmly believe that no child should have to wait for a school that will help them achieve their full potential. The quickest way to get more students in a great school is for our best leaders to expand to serve more students,” A for Arizona Executive Director Emily Anne Gullickson said.

“Many of those leaders in district, magnet and charter schools already have plans in place to grow. Our public school Expansion Fund grants provide these leaders access to seed funding to accelerate those plans.”