United Airlines extends cancellation of Boeing Max flights

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press24 May 2019 14:07-04:00

United Airlines is canceling another month’s worth of flights with Boeing 737 Max planes that were grounded after two deadly accidents.

United said Friday it has removed the Max from its schedule through Aug. 3 and will cancel about 2,400 flights in June and July as a result. It had previously canceled all Max flights through early July.

Southwest and American have already dropped the Max from their schedules into August.

Boeing is making changes to flight-control software that investigators believe played a role in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that together killed 346 people.

The acting chief of the Federal Aviation Administration declined this week to say how long it will take his agency to analyze Boeing’s changes and allow the plane to fly again.

