UAW reports unresolved issues in talks with General Motors

Business

UAW reports unresolved issues in talks with General Motors

byAssociated Press

DETROIT (AP) — A top United Auto Workers official reports many unresolved issues in talks with General Motors as both sides try to reach a deal to end a four-day strike.

But UAW Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) also says in a letter to members Thursday that they’ve made progress. No specifics were given.

About 49,000 UAW workers have been on strike against the company since Monday in a dispute over a new four-year contract.

Dittes tells workers the strike is for the right reasons: to win job security, get a bigger share of GM’s profits and to give temporary workers a path to permanent jobs.

He says bargaining will continue into the weekend and beyond if no agreement is reached.

GM spokesman Dan Flores says talks are continuing. He declined further comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.