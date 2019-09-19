Surprise Business: Planning commissioners meeting again Sept. 19

The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting next at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. The meeting is carried live on Surprise TV as well as streamed at surprisetv.surpriseaz.gov. An agenda will be available no later than 24 hours before the event.

Sonic to donate sales to Cimarron Springs

Sonic Drive-In, 17181 W. Greenway Road, is hosting a fundraiser for the PTA at Cimarron Springs Elementary, 17032 W. Surprise Farms Loop, from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the school.

Paper shred, drug takeback event Sept. 28

With identity theft at an alltime high, Granview Terrace, 14515 W. Granite Valley Drive, is hosting its next shred-a-thon and drug takeback event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28. There’s a limit of five boxes of paper and documents per person. Call (602) 542-2123 or email CommunityServices@azag.gov. Call Grandview Terrace at (623) 975-8000

HOA Academy opening up for fall classes

Registration is open through Monday, Oct. 4 for a new round of the City of Surprise’s HOA Academy. The class runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights: Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13 at the Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza. The Academy will provide expert information for HOA residents, board members and managers. Topics include contracts, fiduciary duty, covenants, CC&Rs, enforcement and code compliance. Residents who want to learn more about living in an HOA community, serving on an HOA board or who just want more information about laws that govern HOAs, are encouraged to attend. Download the registration form at surpriseaz.gov/HOAacademy.