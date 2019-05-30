Surprise Business: Iowa co. buys Walgreens on Grand Avenue for $2.3 million

Walgreens at 14285 W. Grand Ave., has new owners as Midwest Alliance Partners, LLC of Urbandale, Iowa, purchased the 14,740-square-foot building last week for $2.3 million.

Cushman and Wakefield completed the sale along with a Walgreens at 1840 W. Southern Ave. in Phoenix.

Grand Village CFI, LLC of Telluride, Colorado, had owned both stores.

“We were pleased to have successfully closed this portfolio of two investment properties,” said Chris Hollenbeck of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office.

Cities 2 pools now open for summer season

Surprise’s two city pools are open for business for the summer through the last weekend in August.

The Surprise Aquatic Center, 15831 N. Bullard Ave., opens daily at noon and closes at 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. on Fridays and 5 p.m. on weekends.

The hours for the Hollyhock Pool, 15808 N. Hollyhock St., are noon to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. The pool is closed on Fridays.

The hours for both pools will be cut to just weekends, starting in August.

Prices to swim are $2 for resident adults, $1 for resident children and $5 for all non-residents.

Semi-annual passes are also available for families ($80), individual adults ($40) and individual children ($20). Passes are for Surprise residents only.

Surprise Senior Center offers free trial in June

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is offering free trial memberships to all new enrollees through June 30.

The Senior Center offers a variety of activities for seniors (age 50 and older) and adults with disabilities.

Participants who remain enrolled in Senior Center programs following the free trial will pay the one-year membership fee ($12 residents, $15 non-residents) on July 1.

The state-of-the-art fitness room features modern gym equipment. Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents.

To sign up for the free trial membership call 623-222-1500, or log on to surpriseaz.gov/seniorservices.

Cities join up to help utility bill assistance

Surprise and El Mirage are continuing to team up to provide walk-in Utility Assistance through June.

Customers can learn about options to save money and APS assistance programs.

Other Utility Assistance Events are set for Thursdays, May 30; Thursday, June 6; and Thursday, June 13 at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road. Building A #124.

Information is at SurpriseAZ.gov/resourcecenter.

HOA Connection Class to go over new Ariz. laws

Surprise is hosting a free HOA Connection Class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5 in the Surprise City Hall Council Overflow Room, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Beth Mulcahy of the Mulcahy Law Firm will explain new Arizona Legislation regarding planned communities, condominiums and community associations, plus case laws that affect how associations conduct business; and insight into successful association management.

To register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or Ruby.Sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursdays, June 6 and 20; Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26.

The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days.

For information or to register, contact Ms. Sitea.