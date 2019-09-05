Surprise Business: Food Truck events return Sept. 15

The Park Food Truck Festival series returns to Surprise from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Mark Coronado Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

The first Sunday event of the season will feature live music by Lane Change, a variety of food trucks and an assortment of beer and wine.

The family-friendly event will also have yard games, inflatables and face painting.

Event admission is free and residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Log on to surpriseaz.gov/specialevents.

EoS Fitness sets Sept. 4 as its opening date

EoS Fitness, 16750 W. Bell Road, plans to open its doors, Wednesday, Sept. 4, giving Surprise another fitness option. The facility has been converted from the previous Albertson’s grocery store in the same location. Log on to eosfitness.com to enroll.

HOA Academy opening up for fall classes

Registration is now open for a new round of the City of Surprise’s HOA Academy. The class runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the following Wednesday nights: Oct. 16, 23 and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13 at the Public Safety Building Auditorium, 14250 W. Statler Plaza. The Academy will provide expert information for HOA residents, board members and managers. Topics include contracts, fiduciary duty, covenants, CC&Rs, enforcement and code compliance. Residents who want to learn more about living in an HOA community, serving on an HOA board or who just want more information about laws that govern HOAs, are encouraged to attend. Download the registration form at surpriseaz.gov/HOAacademy. Registration closes Oct. 4.