Surprise Business: City needs sponsors, exhibitors for SciTech event

Surprise is currently seeking event exhibitors and sponsors for the 2019 SciTech event on Saturday, Nov. 2.

More than 800 science enthusiasts of all ages attended the city’s 2018 SciTech event to view robotics presentations, fun experiments and learn about opportunities to engage in STEM-related (science, technology, engineering, and math) programs.

This year’s event is 9 a.m. to noon in the Surprise City Hall Courtyard, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Organizations, schools and businesses with hands-on, interactive STEM projects or presentations are invited to request a free booth to participate in this year’s event.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organizations that would like to partner with the city to host the event.

Contact Seth Dyson at 623-222-1620, or seth.dyson@surpriseaz.gov.

Car wash among new businesses coming to city

The City of Surprise has completed a permit for 3-Minute Express Car Wash, with a location at 11516 W. Bell Road. Other recently opened or permitted businesses include:

Angry Crab Shack, which has a permit under review for a location in the Bell Mar development at 11340 W. Bell Road.

Oscars Taco Shop, which has completed the permit phase and is looking to open at 16811 N. Litchfield Road.

Mucho Burrito, 14345 W. Bell Road, a fresh Mexican grill which hosted a ribbon cutting July 11.

SeaCa Packaging, which specializes in polypropylene carton manufacturing, and Trimaco, which manufactures paint accessories and professional floor protection products, have received their certificate of occupancies and will soon be hiring.

Retirement class coming to city next 2 weeks

Western Maricopa Adult Education is hosting a Journey to Retirement class in Surprise at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Ottawa University Arizona, 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza. The seminar will cover making the most of Social Security, retirement income planning and tax-savvy retirement strategies. To register, visit wmaed.com, or call 623-696-7176.

Holiday sales focus of seminar at TechCelerator

With a few months to go before the holiday season, Surprise business owners can learn some of the best practices on how to capitalize on it with AZTechCelerator’s next Lunch & Learn event at 2 p.m., Thursday Aug. 22, at 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D. “Preparing Your Marketing for the Holidays” will cover client relationship management (CRM), email marketing, promotions, coupons, websites and social media. Call 623-222-3322.