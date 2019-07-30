Southwest Valley Chamber hosts networking sessions each Wednesday in August
The Haymaker restaurant, 1800 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear. [Submitted photo]
Networking at Noon is noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at Haymaker Restaurant Co., 1800 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear.
This business and lunch networking event is open to all members of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Non-members and guests may attend twice with no obligation.
Call 623-932-2260.
Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.