Southwest Valley Chamber hosts networking sessions each Wednesday in August

Networking at Noon is noon-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 14, 21, and 28 at Haymaker Restaurant Co., 1800 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear.

This business and lunch networking event is open to all members of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Non-members and guests may attend twice with no obligation.

Call 623-932-2260.