Southwest Valley Chamber events committee meets Aug. 20
The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce 289 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear.
A meeting of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce Events Committee is 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 289 N. Litchfield Road.
New members welcome.
Call 623-932-2260.
