Proposal for 30 new homes receives some opposition in Peoria

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Amid some opposition, the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission paved the way to bring a proposed 30 lot single-family residential development named Bella Pasa to 75th Avenue and Acoma Drive.

The City Council will consider the proposal May 7.

Lot sizes within the community range from about 8,000 to 11,800 square-feet, with the average being about 9,000 square-feet.

Building height for the homes will be limited to single-story throughout the community, with the final

architectural design to be finalized later in the development process.

The gated entrance to the rustic-themed community is from 75th Avenue. The primary amenity area is located across from the entrance and features tensile shade structures, ramada, play structures for various age ranges, charcoal grills, bike racks and benches.

Additionally, a passive open space area and ramada is located in the southwest portion of the site for use by the residents.

The planning and zoning commission recommended to council the applicant’s request to amend the General Plan land use designation and rezone the property to allow for the homes.

Principal Planner Lorie Dever the developer made changes to initial designs based on public input that does not adversely impact the surrounding community.

“From a rezoning standpoint, the PAD is in conformance with the goals and objectives of the General Plan. We do believe that what has been proposed is in keeping with the over character of the area,” Ms. Deve said.

The original development concept included 37 lots with a density of 3.37 dwelling units per acre, and a range of lot sizes from 5,020 square feet to 12,209 square feet. Access into the community was from Acoma Drive.

In terms of public input, including two public meetings, concerns from neighbors focused on lot sizes and traffic.

Subsequent to neighborhood meetings, the development team revised the project to reduce the proposed number of single-family homes from 37 and increased the lot sizes adjacent to the neighboring Thunderbird Vista community. This resulted in a reduction of density to 2.73 dwelling units per acre. Additionally, the entrance was shifted to 75th Avenue, and the homes are now proposed to be limited to one-story. Previously some were two stories.

A traffic report stated the development will generate 448 trips per day, based on the proposal of 30 homes.

Officials said apartments or condos would generate more trips, with retail generating even more.

Nearby resident Michael Kwederis said he didn’t have an overall objection to the project but did object to the density and the resulting traffic it will bring to the area with more developments expected in the neighborhood.

He said 16 to 20 units would be more appropriate.

“I do appreciate that the developer has made some changes as a result of the neighborhood meetings, which has reduced the lots … I would have to say that I respectfully disagree with the staff’s characterization that there wouldn’t be [traffic] problems on 75th Avenue,” he said. “It has become more and more difficult to drive on that street. People use it as a speeding area.”

Commissioner Clay Allsop noted 27 people supported the project while three people opposed it.

That is pretty impressive, he said.

“Lastly and most importantly, I have a high level of confidence in Peoria staff and their findings, and I am grateful for the work they do to help keep this city great,” he said. “When they advise us on technical issues that are beyond me, I rely on them.”

