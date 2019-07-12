Markets Right Now: Tech leads early gains on Wall Street

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 09:44-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher again on Wall Street led by more gains in technology companies.

Intel rose 1.3% in early trading Friday. Other chipmakers also rose.

Health care stocks continued to fall a day after the White House scrapped a plan to overhaul a system of rebates that drugmakers pay to insurers and distributors.

Illumina sank 15% after reporting weak results and issuing a dismal revenue forecast.

The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,004.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 80 points, or 0.3%, to 27,166. The Nasdaq added 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,212.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.13%.

