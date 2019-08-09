Litchfield Park’s Realty Places announces hiring of Oxsana Burks

Realty Place announce Oxsana Burks has joined its growing team of real estate sales professionals.

Realty Place, located at 501 E. Plaza Circle Suite P, Litchfield Park, is a member of EXIT Realty Arizona’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region.

EXIT is a real estate business model that has to-date paid out more than a third of a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates across the U.S. and Canada. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund and to-date, more than $5.5 million has been pledged to charity.

