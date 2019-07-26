How major US stock indexes fared Friday

by The Associated Press , Associated Press26 July 2019 16:34-04:00

U.S. stocks pushed to record heights Friday following strong profit reports from Google’s parent company, Twitter and other big corporations.

Companies are nearly midway through earnings reporting season, and results have generally been better than the dismal expectations that analysts had coming into it. A government report on Friday also showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the spring, but it was still better than economists expected.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 22.19 points, or 0.7%, to 3,025.86.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.47, or 0.2%, to 27,192.45.

The Nasdaq composite jumped 91.67 points, or 1.1%, to 8,330.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 17.52 points, or 1.1%, to 1,578.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 49.25 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow rose 38.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq rose 183.72 points, or 2.3%.

The Russell 2000 rose 31.07 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 519.01 points, or 20.7%.

The Dow is up 3,864.99 points, or 16.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,694.93 points, or 25.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 230.41 points, or 17.1%.

