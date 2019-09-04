Glendale florist giving away roses as part of 27th annual ‘Pass it on Day’

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Glendale florist Judy Haenel will repeat her annual tradition of giving away thousands of free roses to the public.

“This year is the 27th anniversary of Pass it on Day,” said Ms. Haenel. “We continue to observe the day to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City, and to honor all of our first responders and military personnel, both living and no longer with us. We need to continue to re-affirm support for our police and fire personnel, our military, and all first responders.”

The yearly giveaway is sponsored entirely by The Tulip Tree. It is part of a longstanding tradition observed in September by Ms. Haenel, her employees and volunteers.

“Pass it on Day gives us an opportunity to do something simple and face to face to bring people together. People are so divided now. This is a way to promote unity,” she said.

Ms. Haenel, the owner of The Tulip Tree at 59th Avenue and Bell Road, estimates that by the end of the day as many as 3,000 flowers will have been distributed at no charge.

“We hope that people will come see us Wednesday morning before they go to work or continue with the rest of their day,” she said. “They can each pick up a dozen roses to distribute at the office, to their neighbors, or to complete strangers. It’s all up to the individual. You don’t have to give your name, or tell us where the roses are going.”

Free roses will be distributed in bunches of a dozen on a first come, first served basis beginning at 7 a.m. and will continue until supplies are exhausted.

“We invite people 18 and older to come to the shop, and pick up a dozen flowers apiece,” Ms. Haenel said. “Each person is asked to keep one, and pass along the other eleven to friends, neighbors, co-workers, or whoever they want. It’s a no strings attached arrangement and everybody’s on the honor system.”

Call Judy Haenel at 602-978-3097.