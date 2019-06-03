Glendale Chamber hosts seminar on how to grow a business Tuesday

The Glendale Chamber Marketing Committee presents “Common Sense meets Cutting Edge: Your Blueprint for Business Growth Success” noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Suite 275.

This course will be led by marketing committee chair, Ryan Caracciolo, president of Striventa, an inbound marketing and SEO agency.

Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free for members to attend and costs $60 for future members.

Bring a lunch. Light refreshments will be provided. Due to limited seating, only one representative per company may attend. Must RSVP to attend.

Visits www.glendaleazchamber.org. Email Bre at Bpope@glendaleazchamber.org.