Glendale Chamber hosts seminar on how to grow a business Tuesday
The Glendale Chamber of Commerce office, 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Suite 275. [Submitted photo]
The Glendale Chamber Marketing Committee presents “Common Sense meets Cutting Edge: Your Blueprint for Business Growth Success” noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at 5800 W. Glenn Drive, Suite 275.
This course will be led by marketing committee chair, Ryan Caracciolo, president of Striventa, an inbound marketing and SEO agency.
Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free for members to attend and costs $60 for future members.
Bring a lunch. Light refreshments will be provided. Due to limited seating, only one representative per company may attend. Must RSVP to attend.
Visits www.glendaleazchamber.org. Email Bre at Bpope@glendaleazchamber.org.
businessGlendaleglendale chamber of commerce
