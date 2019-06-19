Glendale Chamber hosts Business After Hours event Thursday The Glendale Chamber of Commerce hosts a Business After Hours event 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Palmbrook County Club, 9350 W. Greenway Road. These events provide an opportunity for Chamber members and their guests to join in a relaxed atmosphere while sharing ideas, products and services offered. Attendees are encouraged to bring flyers or brochures on their company for the member display table.

