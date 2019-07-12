Ford, Milacron rise; Illumina, US Xpress fall

byAssociated Press12 July 2019 16:30-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Ford Motor Co., up 30 cents to $10.49.

Volkswagen and Ford said they would share the cost of developing self-driving and electric cars.

Illumina Inc., down $58.61 to $305.05.

The genetics research company announced weak preliminary revenue figures.

Milacron Holdings Corp., up $3.22 to $16.75.

The company has agreed to be acquired by Hillenbrand Inc. in a deal the companies valued at $2 billion.

Boeing Co., up $6.33 to $365.33.

The executive who manages the Boeing 737 Max program is retiring after less than a year on the job.

US Xpress Enterprises Inc., down 53 cents to $4.32.

The trucking company issued a weak forecast for the second quarter and full year, citing weak market conditions.

Federal National Mortgage Association, down 7 cents to $2.75.

Bloomberg reported that the White House is wary of freeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control before the 2020 election.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., up 49 cents to $74.38.

The company has agreed to acquire the skin care business of France’s Filorga for about $1.7 billion.

HP Inc., up 38 cents to $21.23.

The computer maker rose following a report that its PC sales grew at the highest pace in a year in the second quarter.

