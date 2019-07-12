China imports from US plunge in June amid tariff war China imports from US plunge in June amid tariff war by – (AP) — China’s imports from the United States plunged 31.4% in June from a year earlier amid a tariff war with Washington, while exports to the U.S. market sank 7.8%. Customs data on Friday showed China’s global exports sank 1.3% while imports fell 7.3%. U.S.-Chinese trade has weakened since President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on goods from China in a fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions. China retaliated with its own penalty duties and ordered importers to find non-U.S. suppliers. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

