Charity Begins at Home campaign offers assistance to local charities

Independent Newsmedia provided more than $40,000 in advertising support to nearly a dozen Valley local nonprofit organizations during the first quarter of its 2019 “Charity Begins at Home” campaign.

The campaign was launched in January as part of a grant awarded last fall to the Independent by the Pakis Center for Business Philanthropy. Of the contributions made during the first quarter, more than $11,000 in advertising assistance was a direct result of the Pakis Center grant.

Independent Newsmedia, publisher of the Daily News-Sun and 10 community newspapers throughout the Valley, was awarded one of two $40,000 Pakis Center grants in recognition of the company’s innovative approach to corporate philanthropic initiatives.

The grant, announced in October, was the result of a competition conducted by the Arizona Community Foundation. The Boost! Corporate Philanthropy Prize is a competition that recognizes innovative philanthropy initiatives in mid-sized, Arizona-based companies.

Independent Newsmedia used the funds to launch its “Charity Begins at Home” campaign that provides assistance in the form of advertising support to nonprofit, charitable organizations.

“Community service is the driving force behind Independent Newsmedia,” said Publisher Charlene Patti Bisson. “We are committed to strengthening our communities through quality journalism, civic engagement and supporting those local efforts that deserve attention and assistance.”

Since January, the company provided $11,851 in direct advertising assistance from the Pakis grant to a number of organizations. In addition, the Independent during the first quarter also sponsored various nonprofit events, provided in-kind promotional assistance and contributed complimentary composition services to numerous charitable events and activities.

The value of services contributed combined with advertising funded by the Pakis Grant totaled $42,631.50 during the January-March quarter.Among the organizations receiving advertising assistance or sponsorship support during the first quarter were East Valley Boys and Girls Club, Town of Paradise Valley MLK Committee; Peoria North Rotary Club, Parada del Sol Committee, Scottsdale Charros, Valley Youth Theatre, Surprise Rotary Club, Peoria Diamond Club, Del Webb Sun Cities Museum, Phoenix Theater and Peoria Chamber of Commerce.

The company created a process that encourages nonprofit organizations to formally request assistance in the form of editorial coverage, in-kind contributions, event sponsorship, volunteer support and more.

A Charity Begins at Home Committee, comprised of seven employees, monitors and responds to requests with suggestions as to how the company can be of assistance.

The committee will also use the company’s network of business associates and advertisers in an effort to match potential sponsors and partners with local charitable organizations seeking support. It will also track all contributions made in 2019 by the company to its “Charity Begins at Home” campaign and provide an annual report on its efforts and progress to the community at the end of the year.

Applications are available through a link on Independent’s website, www.yourvalley.net. Once on the site, scroll to the bottom and click on the yellow-tinted box on the right above the “Multimedia” panel.

To request assistance or to share upcoming charitable endeavors, email charity@newszap.com.

Independent Newsmedia has operated in Arizona since 1977. The company presently publishes 11 community newspapers, a senior lifestyles magazine and a daily newspaper that serves the entire Valley. Arizona news is available 24/7 on YourValley.net.

The company also owns Valley Newspapers, a state-of-the-art commercial printing plant. The company is owned by a nonprofit trust and designed to maintain independence. The organization has no shareholders, no dividends are paid and all after-tax profits are reinvested in serving its mission.