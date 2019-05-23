Car dealership could be added next to Arrowhead BMW with zoning change

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale’s newest car dealership, Arrowhead BMW, which opened in December along Loop 101 north of Union Hills Road, could soon have a neighbor.

City Council approved a zoning amendment for a 9.2-acre site north of the BMW dealership that would allow for a new or used car dealership in addition to other commercial uses that were already allowed.

The new planned area development for the site is similar to the PAD for the BMW site, said Glendale’s special projects executive officer Tabitha Perry.

The applicant for the zoning change is called Beardsley 101 Investments, LLC. The company has not disclosed which type of car dealership it might develop on the site.

The new PAD limits building height to 55 feet and includes stipulations around signage to ensure that a business could be visible to the freeway but not overly obstructive of the views of nearby homes. There are houses to the west of the site and a planned apartment complex to the north.

Glendale development team and the Arizona Department of Transportation each reviewed and approved the zoning change. Because the site is on Glendale’s border with Peoria, Peoria’s city council was provided a copy of the zoning change, but did not send Glendale feedback of any concerns.