Aloft hotel opens at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

The Glendale Chamber of Commerce congratulated Aloft Hotel on its grand opening during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month.

The four-story, 100-room hotel, located at 6920 N. 93rd Ave. in Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District, has been open since July.

“We are excited to bring the Aloft brand to this thriving part of Glendale, Arizona,” stated Rick Huffman, president and CEO of HCW, which owns Aloft, in a news release. “The Westgate Entertainment District is the perfect location for Aloft’s business model providing a hip modern atmosphere at an affordable price. It has been an honor and pleasure working with the City of Glendale on this project, we are looking forward to being a part of Glendale.”

