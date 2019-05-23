Workman: Sun City readers offer thanks to volunteers

Have you given up your special time volunteering here in Sun City?

Our congratulations goes all out to the volunteers (today and yesterday) for the superb job you’ve done for Sun City and making it such a superb place to live in. We haven’t regretted once since we located here from Illinois, which has been almost 20 years ago.

Our neighbor, who has traveled all over the world, said, “There is no Utopia, but this is as good as it gets.”

Jim and Velma Workman

Sun City