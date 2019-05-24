‘Wizard of Oz’ making its way to Peoria

Iconic story opens July 12 at Theater Works

The iconic “The Wizard of Oz” comes to Theater Works with an opening night of 7 p.m. Friday, July 12 inside Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.

“Young Dorothy Gale is swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical land of Oz. There, she encounters a host of whimsical characters: good witches, bad witches, animals that talk, scarecrows that walk, and things magical to behold,” a theater news release states. “To find her way home, she must journey along the Yellow Brick Road to see the mysterious and all-powerful Wizard in Emerald City. Along the way, she makes new friends, but must also brave many dangers, including the Wicked Witch of the West, who will stop at nothing to get her hands on Dorothy’s magical ruby slippers. To make it home safely, Dorothy must learn an important lesson: there’s no place like home.”

The production runs through Saturday, July 28.

Tickets are $38 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $18 for students and youth. A family four-pack of tickets is available for $85 when using the code ‘Dorothy.’

Theater Works was founded in September of 1986 as a non-profit community theater.

In February 2007 Theater Works moved to a new permanent venue at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, a $13 million facility, and signed a 20-year facility management agreement with the City of Peoria.

Theater Works’ new home has a 270-seat state-of-the-art Main Stage theater and an 80-seat Black Box theater, classrooms, set construction and costume shops and dressing rooms.

IF YOU GO

What: “The Wizard of Oz”

When: Opening night 7 p.m. Friday, July 12. Production runs through Sunday, July 28.

Where: Gyder Theater, Peoria Center for Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive

Tickets: $38/adults, $33/seniors, $18/students & youth

More Information: 623-815-7930