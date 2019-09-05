Walker: Not proud of Sun City flag as it is right now

I would like to be able to say I am proud of the Sun City flag flying on the pole in the median on 107th and Grand avenues.

But I am not proud of it, as it looks very washed out due to the harsh sunshine and the fact that it now has a pastel Sun City logo on a white background. Basically, it is just a plain white flag.

All flags deteriorate in our bright and nearly constant Arizona sunshine. They may need to be replaced every few years (months?). But at least Recreation Centers of Sun City officials could make a decision that would start with a background that provides contrast for the great Sun City logo. Maybe it was white, even though white flags don’t show up. It should start by being the best it can be, then the elements of the weather take it from there.

Nancy Walker

Sun City