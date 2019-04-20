Walczak: Sponsors make all the difference in Sun City tournament

I would like to thank our sponsors who have supported the Sun City men’s Octogenarian Golf Tournament for several of the past years.

Without their help, we would not be such a successful golf tournament. They are instrumental in providing a reason for many of the elder golfers in Sun City to return to the links and renew “old” friendships.

Thank you from the Men’s Octogenarian Golf Tournament to these extremely important sponsors: Liberty Buick for providing two automobiles for prizes on two of the holes-in-one, Bill Freeman of EdwardJones, The Fiends of the Sun City Libraries, EPCOR Water Co., Jim Sinclair of Sunshine Service and the Sun City Men’s Golf Association for always helping the men’s golfing community.

Each and every sponsor is highly appreciated, because without you our tournament would not have become a successful get-together for those men who are reaching a point in life where they still want to compete and get together but are limited to venues such as the Octogenarian! There is no other tournament of this type in the country that has continually been played for 40 years.

As the tournament director for the past 10 years, my thank you does not really express the gratitude for these sponsors and I hope to be able to say “thanks” again in March of 2020.

Jerry Walczak

Sun City