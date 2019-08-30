Yosemite sets new wildlife protection zones for motorists

byAssociated Press30 August 2019 10:45-04:00

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Visitors driving through Yosemite National Park during the Labor Day weekend will see new signs designating wildlife protection zones and advising that speed limits will be strictly enforced.

The National Park Service says 11 bears have been hit by vehicles this year and more than 400 since 1995.

The enforcement action is also aimed at protecting numerous other species ranging from deer and foxes to butterflies and amphibians.

The wildlife protection zones have been designated in Yosemite Valley and along Big Oak Flat Road, El Portal Road, Wawona Road and Tioga Road.

The Park Service says the zones will remain in effect until further notice.

