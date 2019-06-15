Wyoming airport rated top ‘tiny airport’ in US by Fodor’s

by – 15 June 2019 16:40-04:00

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Fodor’s Travel has rated Jackson Hole Airport in northwest Wyoming as the best “tiny airport” in the United States.

The airport in Grand Teton National Park beat out second-place Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in neighboring Montana.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the travel site noted that airline passengers arriving at Jackson Hole Airport are greeted by breathtaking views of the Teton Range. The terminal includes leather chairs and a roaring fireplace.

Fodor’s did not specify what constitutes a “tiny airport.”

Jackson Hole Airport officials this past week released its plane traffic numbers for the month of May, showing a 58% increase in commercial activity over the same month a year before.

Year to date, passenger numbers have increased 21% over record-breaking 2018.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

