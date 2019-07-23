World Travel Expo coming to Glendale’s Renaissance Hotel Oct. 6

Planning your next big vacation has never been easier with the sixth annual World Travel Expo returning to the West Valley.

The World Travel Expo is 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6 in the Solana Ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Coyotes Blvd. in Glendale.

The event features a large expo hall, with more travel destinations and expanded content and seminars. Consider it the trip you take before your trip.

“This expo is a great way to experience the world over just one afternoon through the eyes of well-traveled speakers and experts from around the globe.” stated Darl Bachmann, President, Ford’s World Travel, the event producer. “This event is like walking through the best travel guide. And it’s right in your backyard.”

Throughout the expo, exhibitors from all the top cruise lines, and land and tour operators offer travel show specials so you can access exclusive savings. The more money you save, the more you can spend on unforgettable experiences while you’re on your next adventure.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for $5 each or five for $20 to win a myriad of great prizes, such as hotel staycations, spa services, golf, and the grand prize of a cruise for two.

Tickets at the event are $5 per admission. All proceeds for the event will go to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

If registered in advance, admission to the show is free when booking in advance online. Visit www.fordstravel.com/events or email info@fordstravel.com.