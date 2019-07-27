Wildfires erupt near Croatian Adriatic Sea coast

byAssociated Press27 July 2019 12:22-04:00

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Wildfires have erupted near the Croatian coastal town of Sibenik closing down part of the highway in the area and threatening a village.

The fire erupted at two locations Saturday around Sibenik where strong winds have been hampering efforts by dozens of firefighters battling the blaze with the help of firefighting planes.

Croatian HRT public broadcaster says the wind-fueled blaze has come close to the village of Rupici Donji. Authorities say parts of a regional highway have been closed to traffic after the fires engulfed pine forests in the area.

