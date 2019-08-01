Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

Travel, World

Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

By DAVID RISING , Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The heat wave that smashed high temperature records in five European countries a week ago is now over Greenland, accelerating the melting of the island’s ice sheet and causing massive ice loss in the Arctic.

Greenland, the world’s largest island, is a semi-autonomous Danish territory between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans that has 82% of its surface covered in ice. The area of the Greenland ice sheet that is showing indications of melt has been growing daily, and hit a record 56.5% for this year on Wednesday. That’s according to Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist with the Danish Meteorological Institute.

She says the ice melt area is expected to expand and peak on Thursday before cooler temperatures slow the pace.

___

For more Associated Press stories about climate change, go to https://www.apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.