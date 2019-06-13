Vandals deface monolith at Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park

byAssociated Press13 June 2019 13:26-04:00

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — Officials say vandals have etched an image of an eye onto a sandstone rock formation at Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park.

Park visitors reported the graffiti on the Temple of the Moon monolith in the remote Cathedral Valley on June 6.

Park officials say the etching is more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) wide and about 1 ½ feet (0.4 meters) tall.

Officials are determining if the graffiti can be removed or hidden.

Defacing national park structures is a federal crime punishable by jail time and fines.

Park law enforcement officers are investigating the vandalism.

Information on the crime can be called in or submitted on the National Park Service website.

