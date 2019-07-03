Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday

Nation, Travel

Truck crash snarls commute out of NYC on eve of holiday

byAssociated Press

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — An overturned garbage truck has blocked a major route out of New York City during the evening commute before the Fourth of July weekend.

The orange truck lay upside down Wednesday on an embankment on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel.

New Jersey-bound vehicles are being held at the tunnel as crews work to clear the truck.

Officials say that they are assessing the number of injuries but that one person is in critical condition.

Officials say bus service from a major New York City hub, the Port Authority Bus Terminal, has been suspended.

They say passengers from New York should use PATH, New Jersey Transit and ferries to cross the Hudson River into New Jersey.

They say drivers should use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

___

This story has been updated to delete an incorrect reference to traffic toward the tunnel being held.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.