Teen arrested after boy falls from London’s Tate Modern

byAssociated Press4 August 2019 11:45-04:00

LONDON (AP) — London police say a teenager was arrested after a child “fell from height” at the Tate Modern art gallery.

The Metropolitan Police Service said on Twitter that the child was taken to a hospital in an air ambulance, adding “We await an update on his condition.”

The department did not give an explanation for the teen’s arrest or say where at Tate Modern the boy was when he fell.

An open terrace tops the gallery building. Visitors are allowed to go up there to enjoy panoramic views of London and a rooftop bar.

