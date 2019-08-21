Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore logs 50 millionth visitor

byAssociated Press21 August 2019 05:36-04:00

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) —

The National Park Service says other visitors applauded when Meghan Boertman entered Sleeping Bear’s visitor center in Empire, west of Traverse City. She was joined by her husband, Spencer, and their children, Jacoby and Levi.

It was the first visit for the Boertmans, who live in Norton Shores, near Muskegon. They received an annual park pass, along with a plush black bear, souvenir books and a DVD.

Officials say the milestone comes a year ahead of Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore’s 50th anniversary. Visitor statistics are culled from road, visitor center and campground counters as well as North and South Manitou islands.

