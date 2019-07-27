Reports: ‘Clown’ sparks brawl onboard UK-bound cruise ship

byAssociated Press27 July 2019 14:27-04:00

LONDON (AP) — British media reports say six people have been assaulted onboard a P&O cruise ship after a passenger dressed as a clown sparked a brawl.

Richard Gaisford, an ITV journalist who was onboard the cruise ship travelling from Bergen, Norway, to Southampton, England, said security staff rushed to the buffet restaurant onboard after the late-night melee.

He tweeted Saturday that the brawl apparently started when a “passenger dressed as a clown” upset a group of passengers.

A P&O Cruises spokesman said all passengers have disembarked from the Britannia ship and police are investigating.

The BBC quoted Hampshire Police as saying that six people were assaulted in the incident, which took place in the early hours of Friday. Police said two people were arrested.

