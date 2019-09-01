Partnership brings more art to Detroit Metropolitan Airport

byAssociated Press1 September 2019 09:28-04:00

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A recently announced partnership is bringing more art to Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The Detroit Institute of Arts and the Wayne County Airport Authority say the museum’s “Inside/Out” program now is in place at the North Terminal at the airport in Romulus.

Twenty-four reproductions from the museum’s collection were put on display starting in August throughout the terminal.

Since 2009, the museum has partnered with communities around the state to display artwork reproductions outdoors. Organizers say the airport marks the first indoor installation for the “Inside/Out” project. It’s located in Ground Transportation and between Gates D7 and D26.

