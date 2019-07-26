Paris train station power failure disrupts Eurostar traffic

byAssociated Press26 July 2019 07:25-04:00

PARIS (AP) — A power outage at one of France’s busiest train stations is disrupting travel on the Eurostar to and from London and other routes around the region.

Eurostar is urging passengers to avoid travel to or from Paris on Friday as workers fix an overhead power line at the Gare du Nord train station.

Two Eurostar trains have been canceled and others are facing delays. Thalys trains that serve Brussels and Amsterdam are also seeing delays, along with domestic routes.

The French national rail authority SNCF says the problem should be fixed Friday afternoon.

It’s the latest transport trouble to hit Europe in high travel season, after an exceptional heat wave caused problems on the London subway and on train routes elsewhere.

