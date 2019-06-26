Paris prosecutor: no sign Notre Dame fire of criminal origin

Travel, World

Paris prosecutor: no sign Notre Dame fire of criminal origin

byAssociated Press

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says that there is no evidence from a preliminary investigation to suggest that a fire that destroyed large parts of Notre Dame Cathedral was criminal.

The prosecutor’s office said in a statement on Wednesday that several hypotheses about the cause of the April 15 blaze include a malfunctioning electrical system or a smoldering cigarette.

The prosecutor’s office announced the opening of a new investigation for “involuntary degradation by fire through manifestly deliberate violation” of security rules or simple imprudence. Three judges will head the probe.

The fire tore through the roof of the 13th-century cathedral, destroying the spire which toppled in flames and sections of the interior. It has left the crippled monument, once a major tourist attraction, barricaded to the public.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.