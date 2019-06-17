Owner of Indiana town’s hospital museum puts it up for sale

by – 17 June 2019 05:57-04:00

WOLF LAKE, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a small northern Indiana town’s former hospital that’s become a medical museum is looking for someone to take it over.

The Luckey Hospital Museum building in the Noble County community of Wolf Lake dates to 1931 when it was opened as a hospital by Dr. James Luckey. After closing in the 1950s the building was used as a nursing home and apartments before two great-nieces bought it in 2000 and started displaying their collection of medical memorabilia.

Eighty-three-year-old Shirley Hile tells The (Kendallville) News Sun that she can’t keep up the museum anymore since her sister died a year ago. Hile hopes a buyer will keep the museum intact.

A museum anniversary celebration is planned for July 13.

