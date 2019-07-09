Olafur Eliasson retrospective in London is a sensory feast

by

(AP) — Visitors don’t just view the new London exhibition devoted to Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson. They also feel, smell and taste it.

Eliasson creates large-scale works that draw on nature and natural elements: wood, fire, light, water. More than 40 of his pieces feature in the huge retrospective at London’s Tate Modern .

Visitors can be splashed by a waterfall, touch a moss-covered wall, feel a misty rainbow, cast colorful shadows and navigate a tunnel filled with multicolored fog.

Eliasson said Tuesday he hopes people “get a sense that the show is really there because (they) looked at it, and not the other way around. . When you look at that rainbow, is it in fact you consuming the colors, or is it you producing the colors?”

The show runs Thursday to Jan. 5.