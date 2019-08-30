Officials: Spanish man in LA airport admitted Mexico killing

byAssociated Press30 August 2019 10:30-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. authorities say a 19-year-old Spanish man at Los Angeles International Airport confessed to killing someone he caught with his girlfriend the day before in Mexico City.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detailed the incident Thursday but didn’t identify the man, who was denied entry and escorted back to Mexico.

The agency says the man arrived at the airport Monday and sought entry as a visitor, but had no return ticket and was nervous and fidgety.

An officer discovered a cellphone video showing the man kicking an unresponsive person.

The agency says the man then confessed that after discovering the person with his girlfriend, he hit him on the head, kicked him and placed the body in a car trunk.

Mexican authorities subsequently located a crime scene and a body.

